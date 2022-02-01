TV Highlights: From global drag battle to mysterious, superhero-like abilities

Telly Today picks for February 1st…

Three is the magic number…

BBC Three returns as a ‘proper channel’ again this evening after a few years in the wilderness stuck as iPlayer content. One of the big shows for the launch night is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World. The makers of the award-winning drag race format are back with a brand new spin-off series.

Nine legendary Drag Race queens from around the world enter the Werkroom prepared for fierce battle as they compete for the much-coveted title of Queen Of The World.

In this opening episode head judge supremo, RuPaul introduces the global glamazons to each other for the first time and sets them their first challenge – to stage their very own Royal Command performance. With their future in the competition already on the line each queen is keen to impress as they perform in a talent show fit for a queen.

Spice Girls legend Mel C joins Michelle Visage and Graham Norton on the judging panel, as the first queen departs the competition.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World, BBC Three, 9 pm

Remake equals hit…

Robyn McCall (Queen Latifa) is an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background, who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.

McCall comes across to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is The Equalizer – an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption.

Just as McCall considers ending her work as The Equalizer, she’s pulled back in when she takes on Detective Marcus Dante as a new client who needs her help to find an untraceable group of bank robbers.

The Equalizer: Aftermath, Sky Witness, 9 pm

Krays story continues…

“Fear & Fame”, the second edition of this three-part series,charts Ronnie and Reggie Kray’s rise to the very height of their powers before it all came murderously crashing down.

The talking heads are joined by Tom Mangold, journalist and one-time friend of the Krays in the mid-60s, Pat Read, wife of police officer Leonard “Nipper” Read who was tasked with bringing the Krays to justice, Sir Ivan Lawrence, who defended the Krays on charges of blackmail with threats of violence at the Old Bailey, and Michael Emmett, who befriended Reggie Kray in prison in the 1990s.

The film begins in 1964 with the Kray twins doubling down on their business of extortion. The episode culminates with Ronnie seizing on his grieving brother’s weakness.

Secrets of the Krays, ITV/STV/UTV, 9 pm

It’s a woof life…

In master dog trainer Graeme Hall’s casebook this week, model aircraft enthusiast Ray was looking forward to enjoying his retirement alongside Henry, his latest doggie addition. But this Welsh Terrier loves nothing more than harassing Ray whenever he wants to do anything around the house.

Teddy looks the perfect pooch, but touch this bundle of fluff when he doesn’t want you to and you’d better watch out! Every time owner Adele gets the harness out, she needs protection — in the form of heavy-duty gloves to stop this little Pomeranian from sinking his razor-sharp teeth into her hands.

Also meet Rosie, the obsessive licker. As soon as the conversation starts to flow whenever Ian and Angela have friends over, so does Rosie’s tongue – she scurries around the garden licking every hard surface in sight. Rather than relaxing with their friends, the dog’s licking always becomes the topic of conversation. And it’s certainly not the way the couple would choose to keep their patio

pristine.

Dogs Behaving Very Badly, Channel 5, 8 pm

Still growing…

Raising Dion follows the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) after Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities.

Two years after defeating the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), Season Two follows Dion as he continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and Tevin (Rome Flynn), his Biona trainer who catches Nicole’s eye.

After befriending new student Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner) – a fellow powered kid – a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is still looming. Navigating twists, turns, and surprise visitors, Dion and Nicole must prevail again — not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta.

Rasing Dion, from today, Netflix