The EE Rising Star Award BAFTA nominees revealed

The nominees for 2022 have been announced today.

The five nominees for this year’s prestigious EE Rising Star Award, now in its 17th year, were announced as part of a virtual event live-streamed from BAFTA’s redeveloped headquarters at 195 Piccadilly in London.

Hosted by BAFTA Chair Krishnendu Majumdar and film broadcaster Edith Bowman, the highly anticipated 2022 nominee shortlist was revealed by 2021 EE Rising Star Award winner, Bukky Bakray. The nominees consist of five actors who have each demonstrated their remarkable talent in film over the past year, having captured the imagination of both the public and film industry alike.

Emma Baehr, Executive Director of Awards & Content at BAFTA:

“Recognising and championing emerging talent is an integral part of what we do at BAFTA. So, we’re thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with EE and be able to return to the iconic 195 Piccadilly to announce this year’s exceptional shortlist of performers for the EE Rising Star Award.”

The EE Rising Star Award nominees for 2022 are:

ARIANA DEBOSE is a multi-award-nominated actress, whose star performance in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story has received widespread acclaim. Alongside her nomination for the EE Rising Star Award, she has won ‘Best Supporting Actress’ at the Golden Globe Awards, received a nomination from Critics Choice Awards and has been longlisted in BAFTA’s ‘Supporting Actress’ category for 2022.

Known for her work across film, television and stage, she starred in Ryan Murphy’s adaptation of the hit-Broadway musical The Prom opposite Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman, and appeared alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda in the ground-breaking, Tony-winning musical Hamilton. Ariana will next appear in action film Argylle, starring opposite Henry Cavill, Bryan Cranston and Samuel L. Jackson, and space thriller I.S.S. alongside Chris Messina and Pilou Asbaek.

“I am beyond humbled to join the talented group of actors that have been nominated for the EE Rising Star Award over the years. To say I’m excited is an understatement, and I’m so thankful to BAFTA and the EE Rising Star Award jury for this recognition. Genuinely blown away.” – Ariana DeBose

HARRIS DICKINSON can currently be seen in cinemas starring in Matthew Vaughn’s The King’s Man opposite Ralph Fiennes and will next be seen in The Souvenir Part II alongside Honor Winton Byrne and Tilda Swinton in early February. He has received critical acclaim for his diverse film and television work since breaking out in Eliza Hittman’s 2017 Sundance hit Beach Rats, where he was nominated for the ‘Best Male Lead’ Independent Spirit Award and the ‘Breakthrough Actor’ at The Gotham Awards.

He was also BIFA nominated in 2020 in the ‘Best Supporting Actor’ category for his role in Henry Blake’s County Lines. Later this year, he will also star in several highly anticipated films, including Triangle of Sadness with Woody Harrelson, the murder mystery See How They Run with Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan, and alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones in the film adaptation of Delia Owens bestselling novel, Where The Crawdads Sing.

“A huge thank you to both BAFTA and EE for this nomination. Each year I’ve looked to the EE Rising Star Award with great admiration and respect, so to be included in this category is a real honour. The fact that we collectively get to tell stories for a living is enough of a reward for me, but to be noticed by such a prestigious institution really does mean a lot.” – Harris Dickinson

LASHANA LYNCH is quickly establishing herself as an internationally renowned actor, showcasing a range of disciplines across film, television and stage. In 2021, she made history as the first woman and the first woman of colour to carry on the legacy of 007 in her standout role as “Nomi” in Cary Joji Fukunaga’s No Time To Die, alongside Daniel Craig and Rami Malek. She is currently filming historical epic The Woman King in South Africa and will also be seen in the film adaptation of Matthew Warchus’ musical, Matilda, opposite Alisha Weir and Emma Thompson in the role of ‘Miss Honey’.

Last year, Lashana starred in debbie tucker green’s ear for eye, the feature film adaptation of green’s well received play of the same name, which debuted at the Royal Court in 2018 where Lashana also took the lead role. She also notably starred in Captain Marvel alongside Brie Larson, and Shonda Rhimes’ period drama series, Still Star-Crossed.

“The EE Rising Star Award is one I’ve always admired for recognising exciting emerging talent. I’m so elated for my fellow nominees who inspire myself and others, as we continue to fight for change within our industry and the world. I’m proud to be able to do that in moments like these.” – Lashana Lynch

MILLICENT SIMMONDS’ breakout role was when she was just 12 years old in the 2017 drama Wonderstruck, directed by Todd Haynes and also starring Julianne Moore. She was nominated for several awards for her role as ‘Rose’, including the Women Film Critics Circle Award for ‘Best Young Actress’ and Critics’ Choice Movie Award for ‘Best Young Performer’. Since then, she has gone on to feature in a number of film and television roles.

Millicent was singled out for her performance in post-apocalyptic horror A Quiet Place Part II, where she reprised her role as ‘Regan Abbott’, starring alongside Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy. Her upcoming projects include a series based on Sara Novíc’s forthcoming novel, True Biz and she will also portray Helen Keller in Wash Westmoreland’s film Helen & Teacher opposite Rachel Brosnahan.

“I am very honoured to be considered for this prestigious award from BAFTA, and to be in such amazing company with the actors that have been previously nominated, as well as my fellow nominees. I am so grateful to receive this recognition for something I love doing so much and sincerely want to thank the members of the EE Rising Star Award jury panel for including me. This means the world to me.” – Millicent Simmonds

KODI SMIT-MCPHEE was praised by critics for his standout role in Jane Campion’s The Power of The Dog. His performance earned him a Golden Globe Award, along with a nomination from the Screen Actors Guild, for ‘Best Supporting Actor’. He was also named ‘Best Supporting Actor’ by the New York Film Critics. Kodi first started acting at the age of nine, making his film debut in Romulus, My Father opposite Eric Bana.

He has since gone on to star in a plethora of high-profile films, including post-apocalyptic drama The Road, where he played Viggo Mortensen’s son, horror movie Let Me In alongside Chloe Moretz, 2014’s Dawn of The Planet of The Apes with Gary Oldman, and Western film Slow West with Michael Fassbender. He is also known for his portrayal of ‘Nightcrawler’ in Marvel’s X-Men: Apocalypse and X-Men: Dark Phoenix, with a cameo of the role in Deadpool 2.

“I have the deepest gratitude to be considered alongside my fellow nominees for the EE Rising Star Award at this year’s BAFTA Film Awards ceremony. I am beyond humbled to be considered for an award that celebrates such extraordinary young talents.” – Kodi Smit-McPhee

This year, the EE Rising Star Award jury panel was tasked with selecting the 2022 nominees from a comprehensive list of up-and-coming talented actors. The jury were able to meet in person at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly this year, where they whittled down the longlisted names to the five nominees that would go head-to-head in the public vote ahead of the 2022 EE BAFTA Film Awards.

The jury was chaired by BAFTA Chair and award-winning television producer, Krishnendu Majumdar, actors Andy Serkis, Sadie Frost and Michelle Dockery, casting directors Lucy Bevan (Cruella and Belfast) and Leo Davis (The Queen and A Very English Scandal), producer Uzma Hasan (FirstBorn) and senior talent agent Ikki El-Amriti (Identity Agency Group), alongside leading industry specialists and film, arts and entertainment journalists.

Edith Bowman, EE Rising Star Award broadcaster:

“I am incredibly excited to be back at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly to announce the nominees for this year’s EE Rising Star Award. It’s an honour to help recognise such bright stars in the film industry, the level of talent from the nominees never fails to inspire me. Now, it’s up to film fans from across the UK to vote for their favourite nominee, as this is the only award which is determined by the British public. Make sure to check out each of the brilliant nominees’ films and make your vote count!”

Hosted from the newly redeveloped BAFTA HQ at 195 Piccadilly, The EE Rising Star Award announcement is one of the many ways BAFTA invests in the next generation of talent. The newly reopened Piccadilly headquarters will be integral to delivering BAFTA’s learning and talent programmes and events.

This year marks EE’s 25-year partnership of BAFTA’s Film Awards, working with BAFTA to bring film fans closer to the awards through the magic of technology. This also marks the longest-running arts partnership of its kind in the UK. Since the partnership began, EE has not only worked with BAFTA to introduce the EE Rising Star Award but also used its award-winning network to create new and exciting opportunities for film fans to be part of the action.

Voting is now open at ee.co.uk/BAFTA and the winner will be announced at the EE BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday 13th March 2022 on BBC One.