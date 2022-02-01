ITV release ‘first look photographs’ for thriller Our House

The four part series will air on ITV later this year.

Today ITV released a selection of first look images for a brand new edge-of-your-seat thriller Our House.

Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey, Shadowplay, War and Peace) and Martin Compston (Line of Duty, The Nest, In Plain Sight) will play estranged husband and wife Fi and Bram Lawson as Rupert Penry-Jones (The Drowning, Whitechapel, The Last Weekend) takes the role of enigmatic Toby.

Also joining the cast are Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You,) as Fi’s best friend and neighbour Merle, and Buket Komur (Honour) as the mysterious and alluring Wendy.

The four part drama is adapted by Simon Ashdown from the international best-selling novel and produced by Red Planet Pictures. It will air this Spring on ITV and ITV Hub.

Our House ‘First Look’ Gallery…