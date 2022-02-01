Olympic Truce Mural “Light of Peace” launched

The Olympic Truce Mural will be signed by participants who want to promote a commitment to a peaceful world through sport.

Athletes about to compete at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 have been invited to sign an Olympic Truce Mural by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, after a special inauguration ceremony in the Olympic Village.

IOC President Thomas Bach:

“It is a truly auspicious moment to inaugurate the Olympic Truce Mural today on Chinese New Year,”

The Mural is designed for participating athletes and officials to show their commitment to building a peaceful world through sport by signing the mural. The concept of the Beijing Olympic Truce Mural, named “Light of Peace”, is inspired by traditional Chinese lanterns symbolising light, peace and reunion.

IOC President Thomas Bach visited the Beijing Olympic village today to meet competitors, staff and hosts, and signed the mural. He also shared New Year best wishes to delegates, athletes and staff throughout the Olympic village. President Bach called on Winter Olympic competitors to help promote peace and human understanding.

IOC President Thomas Bach:

“Over the coming days, you will compete fiercely against one another. At the same time, you will be living together peacefully and respectfully under one roof, in the Olympic Village. In this way, you will show us what the world can look like if we all respect the same rules and each other. This is the true Olympic spirit… “Today, we call on all political leaders around the world to observe their commitment to this Olympic Truce.”

Truce Murals have been part of Olympic Villages since the Olympic Winter Games Turin 2006, and the concept of the truce dates back to 9th century BC Ancient Greece as a period during which war and conflict ceased to allow for safe travel to and from the Games.

The Olympic Games Beijing 2022 will take place from 4 to 20 February 2022 and will be followed by the Paralympic Games from 4 to 13 March 2022.

Beijing 2022 Vice-President Yang Shu’an: