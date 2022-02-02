Series nine of Married at First Sight Australia heads to E4

The series accompanies the UK series on the channel.

In the quest to find the love of their lives, some of Australia’s most adventurous singles will hand the keys to their heart to relationship experts Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla.

The popular series sees a whole new bunch of singles go on the journey of a lifetime, kicking off with a bucks night for the boys, and hens night for the ladies. Our couples will then say ‘I do’ after meeting each other for the first time on their wedding day. But that’s just the start, after the celebrations are over, their relationships will really be put to the test as they live under the same roof, and learn to adjust to the real-life relationship cycle.

Series 9 will also see the return of the popular Home Stays week, along with Alessandra’s Intimacy week, Confessions week, and the revealing Couples Retreat where all our brides and grooms go away together – making sparks fly in more ways than one.

Couples will have the chance to compare the highs and lows of their relationship at the infamous Dinner Parties and seek guidance from the experts at the weekly Commitment Ceremonies, where secrets are revealed and bombshells dropped. Who will choose to stay? And who will decide to leave?

Karl Warner, Head of Youth and Digital:

“We’ve now caught up with the Australian broadcast schedule so we can be as close to the action as possible. Married at First Sight Australia is the show everyone was talking about in 2021 and I’ve not doubt it’ll be just as addictive in 2022.”

Married at First Sight Australia will land this February on E4. An official transmission date will be announced closer to broadcast