Archbishop of Canterbury to discuss faith and morality on Radio 4

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will host the six-part series for the BBC.

Entitled The Archbishop Interviews, Welby, will discuss faith, morality and spirituality with six people who have made a significant contribution to public life. What has been their moral ‘touchstone’ through the good times and the bad? How do they engage with faith and spirituality?

Dan Clarke, Commissioner for Radio 4:

“In The Archbishop Interviews, Radio 4 gives listeners the opportunity to delve into the inner lives of some of the most influential people in public life. These discussions, expertly guided by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will offer deep reflections on the moral, spiritual and faith lives of a fascinating range of people in ways I think will really resonate with our listeners.”

His guests have all made a name for themselves in the creative, academic or political world. They are: the former Prime Minister Tony Blair; the author Stephen King; the chief executive of Citizens Advice, Clare Moriarty; the former Chief of the Defence Staff, General Sir Nick Carter; the British-Turkish novelist and political scientist, Elif Shafak; and the psychologist Dr Susan Blackmore.

These will be candid encounters between the Archbishop and his guests. In each half-hour episode, the Archbishop will ask his guests about how they have navigated their inner life alongside their public profile.

This series is an exciting departure for the Archbishop and a journey of discovery. He is curious to explore how others view the big questions about humankind. This is an opportunity for him to turn the tables and become the person asking the questions.

Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury:

“It’s such a privilege to be able to spend time interviewing fascinating people from different backgrounds for this series, and I relish the opportunity to be the one asking the questions rather than answering them. There are few better ways to get to know someone than to enquire and listen. I want to hear about people’s lives, and the events and underlying frameworks that shape their views, and I’m extremely grateful for the generosity extended by each person in giving their time, honesty and sometimes their vulnerability as they tell their stories. “I hope the series might give those who listen to it the curiosity to look at others who are different to them, to wonder who they might truly be, and how we might build relationships that cross divides. I pray it would be an encouragement to each of us to have conversations that seek to understand and know one another more fully.”

The Most Revd and Rt Hon Justin Welby became the Archbishop of Canterbury in 2013. He was previously Bishop of Durham, Dean of Liverpool Cathedral and a Canon of Coventry Cathedral, where he worked extensively in the field of reconciliation.

Before he began training for ministry in 1989, Archbishop Justin worked in the oil industry for 11 years – five in Paris and six in London. Archbishop Justin has three main priorities for his ministry – Evangelism and Witness; Prayer and the Renewal of Religious life; and Reconciliation.

He is a member of the High-Level Advisory Board on Mediation for the United Nations. He is the author of Reimagining Britain and Dethroning Mammon, both published by Bloomsbury. Archbishop Justin is married to Caroline and they have five children and four grandchildren.