Glow Up celebrity special for Red Nose Day

February 2, 2022
Mike Watkins
Five stars will become Glow Up Make-Up Artists for BBC Three.

In March, five stars will become Glow Up Make-Up Artists (MUAs), competing in the iconic Glow Up studios and beyond to become Britain’s First Celeb Make-Up Star for Comic Relief.

In this Red Nose Day special one-hour episode, the celebrity MUAs will be given the same treatment as the competing MUAs in the full series. Under the watchful eye of two of the biggest names in the make-up world, Val Garland and Dominic Skinner, they will be set a real world industry assignment: creating the make-up looks for a Red Nose Day runway show, complete with superstar models.

Then, the MUAs will head back to Glow Up studio, where they must show off their creativity, in a Comic Relief creative brief, against the clock. The Celeb MUAs whose artistic skills shine through will be chosen to compete in a short make-up skill drill aka The Face Off.

Maya Jama returns as host and the iconic Dame Zandra Rhodes joins Val and Dominic to help oversee the make-up artistry as a guest judge. Money raised by Glow Up Does Red Nose Day will support vital life changing work in the UK and around the world which includes tackling homelessness, domestic abuse, poverty and mental health problems.

Glow Up Does Red Nose Day is coming to BBC Three in March. Series 4 of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star will follow, coming to BBC Three later this Spring. Celeb names will be announced shortly. – BBC

