Susan Calman has a Grand Day Out with Channel 5

Best on the Box choice for Friday, January 4th…

Susan Calman is back for more Grand Days Out. Inspired by her childhood family holidays, she has fired up her vintage campervan – named in honour of one of her heroes, Helen Mirren – and she’s hitting the road for a brand new series.

She’s out to discover as much of the joy and beauty of Britain as she can cram in, on a fun-filled wander round the country. Just as Helen greets every new hill with a judder, Susan and Helen are welcomed wherever they go, as they enjoy another Grand Day Out.

Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out has brought her to Devon, to explore a part of the coastline that’s become known as the English Riviera. Susan will discover intriguing places and inspiring sights on her 85-mile sun-drenched adventure, exploring shimmering seas, pristine beaches, and pretty harbours.

Susan discovers the stunning Babbacombe Cliff Railway, which has been running since 1926, transporting tourists down the steep incline to the stunning beach below. It’s not without some trepidation that Susan steps into her carriage, but the scenic reward is soon clear for her to see.

Along the coast lies Torquay, with its well-established reputation for gentility and elegance. Susan wants to find out why this is. She meets a local who tells her all about promenading and the secrets of a once indispensable fashion accessory – the parasol! Armed with all the right moves, Susan tries out promenading for herself along Princess Pier – with a surprising outcome!

Susan can’t resist a detour, and she doesn’t want to pass this close to the famed Dartmoor without seeing it for herself. She’s heading for the spectacular Hound Tor, where she is invited to try a unique pastime that combines treasure hunting with hillwalking.

Letterboxing was devised on Dartmoor in the mid-19th Century as a way for walkers to leave messages for each other, and it’s since developed into an extremely popular local past time. Putting her faith in local letterboxing lover Pat, and equipped with clues and a compass, Susan braves venomous snakes and doggedly follows the directions to make her first find.

Returning to the riviera, the sea beckons, and Susan joins a scallop diving expedition. Here, she not only gets hold of a tasty local delicacy, but gets closer than she’s ever been to some other riviera visitors – a pod of dolphins. She finds the whole area an inspiration, and lives out her very own Orient Express fantasy on the magnificent Dartmouth Steam Railway, near where the great author Agatha Christie herself used to live. Surely it’s time for a female Hercule Poirot…?

With the sun shining, it’s no surprise that everyone seems to be drawn to the water, so Susan heads seaward again – this time to the Royal Dart Yacht club. Here, she is invited to join Ladies Afloat – a group set up over twenty years ago to encourage more women to sail – but she’s not there just to admire the view. Today is a race day, and Susan has been enlisted to help. She’s been given the honour of starting the race with a honk of the horn! Now she must concentrate and make sure the honk is not too long or too short … It’s more complicated than she might have thought!

Susan ends up at one of South Devon’s prettiest towns: Salcombe. The beautiful harbour and charming streets have made this friendly place a tourist magnet, but Susan’s destination is minutes away, down the stunning Kingsbridge Estuary. There’s no jetty at the spectacular South Sands beach, so they use a sea tractor for the last leg of the journey. This is said to be only one of two such vehicles in the entire country. Susan is invited to have a turn driving it, but she’s not certain it’s the best idea with a crowded beach. Nonetheless, she manoeuvres it in a straight line, but decides to leave parking it to the expert!

Susan Calman’s Grand Day Ou, Channel 5, 8 pm