This week in Casualty, Doctors and Holby City

This week in the wards of the Holby City Hospital and A&E and the latest from Leatherbridge.

Dylan rushes to Paula’s aid when she goes into labour, but when she is found to have concealed a high-risk birth, social services escalate the emergency supervision order.

Adi has no choice but to remove the baby into temporary foster care, a hard decision that Marty feels sympathy for.

Robyn fears she may be pregnant, but her efforts to take a test are continually disrupted by a visually impaired patient who has lost her guide dog.

Casualty, BBC One, tonight, (Feb 5th), 9.30 pm

Bear hears about Emma and Zara’s explosive row at the Mill, and pushes for formal conflict resolution, but Daniel insists on handling it himself. Valerie and Karen are also annoyed by the row because it makes scheduling harder, and news that Ruhma’s inexperienced nephew is joining them on reception only adds insult to injury. Daniel tries to talk to Zara and Emma separately but gets nowhere, Emma refusing to speak to Zara again and insisting that Daniel will just have to manage the situation – but Bear is outraged and won’t let Daniel off the hook. Things cannot stay this way.

Jimmi is on an FME shift when the custody sergeant tells him they picked someone up for smashing up a pub. He’s horrified to discover it’s Tim, who explains that Rachelle dumped him and he’s got nothing left. Emma comes in to pick up a takeaway and overhears Davinia inviting Zara to a fashion show, much to her annoyance. Davinia reveals she’s moving her business to the Midlands and her and Zara agree to spend more time together, starting with the fashion show. It seems like Zara has found a replacement friend.

Doctors, BBC One, Monday to Thursday, 1.45 pm

Jac’s punishing new regime offers Nicky the chance to prove that she made the right choice with Juliet, but it looks like she might have just taken on more than she can handle.

Donna is run ragged as the hospital attempts to clear the surgical backlog. The appearance of a familiar face pushes Donna to question how much more she can take… Madge is under pressure to dish hospital dirt to Regina but a shocking accident makes her question where her loyalties lie.

Will Madge betray her Holby family?

Holby City, BBC One, Tuesday February 8th, 7.50 pm (8.20 pm on BBC One Scotland)