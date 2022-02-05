Best on the Box Highlights

Take a peek Through My Window with Netflix

February 5, 2022
James Ryder
The romantic movie is now on Netflix…

Raquel has had a longtime crush on her hot neighbour, Ares, whom she secretly watches but has never spoken to. Can she make Ares fall in love with her?

Not wanting to sound like a weird stalker or a horror movie, but, Raquel is madly and irrevocably in love with Ares, her attractive and mysterious neighbour. The thing is, she has watched him from afar because, much to her dismay, they haven’t exchanged a single word.

But Raquel has a very clear mission: to make Ares fall in love with her. However, she is not an innocent, helpless girl and she is certainly not prepared to lose everything to achieve her goal, most importantly not herself…

Through My Window, streaming now on Netflix

