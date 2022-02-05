Creative Director of the Olympic Winter Games talks opening ceremony

Zhang Yimou reflected on the powerful message of unity delivered throughout yesterday’s showpiece event.

Speaking to media earlier, The Creative Director of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony, Zhang Yimou, offered insights into the creative process that defined his second Opening Ceremony, having undertaken the same role for the Olympic Games Beijing 2008.

The multi-award-winning film director said:

“We wanted to show the concept of ‘Together for a Shared Future’, to showcase the solidarity of humankind. I think the creativity and also the innovation of yesterday’s Ceremony showcase our message of ‘Together for a Shared Future’. They also convey a message that now the human world is facing a common challenge. Therefore we should stay together for a shared future. This is what touches me the most.”

Reflecting on the 2008 edition, he added:

“If I am to compare, I think the Opening Ceremony of 2022 is warmer, is more relaxed, is simpler. But it also tells us more about the concept of being together. It has a bigger perspective of the whole world, especially the lighting of the cauldron: that shows a global perspective.”

Yiannis Exarchos, CEO of Olympic Broadcast Services (OBS), is a long-time admirer of Zhang’s creative works. Speaking of the Ceremony Director’s approach, Exarchos said:

“In the [Opening and Closing] Ceremonies, sometimes we do miss a sense of unity, which is a little bit of something we miss in our world today. What I love about the vision of this [Opening] Ceremony is its total unity, from the first second all the way to the end.” “Every single element of what we call the protocol has creative thinking behind it – that has to do with the basic idea of the unity and warmth of the Ceremony. So for me, this overarching element, this overarching concept of together, and how it’s weaved into every single element of the Ceremony, is really what makes a difference. For me, that’s the biggest message of the Ceremony. It’s interesting that it’s also underpinned so well by the message of the [International Olympic Committee] IOC President. This is exactly what he was saying in words. [Zhang] Yimou was articulating this with his art.”

Thomas Bach’s “words” Exarchos refers to reflect one of the fundamental principles of the Olympic Games. At the Opening Ceremony, Bach said: