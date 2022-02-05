Two more star names depart The Masked Singer

Another show saw the personalities go mask to mask in a sing-off.

On tonight’s The Masked Singer semi-final Traffic Cone, Mushroom, Robobunny, Rockhopper and Panda all performed.

After the audience voted, Traffic Cone was unmasked and revealed to be classical singer and presenter Aled Jones.

“I love Traffic Cone! The best costume and character. He became real! He was a fun loving character with massive feet! It was very sweaty inside that costume though and hard to dance ‘cos I couldn’t see my feet!” – Aled Jones

Then Panda, Mushroom, Robobunny and Rockhopper all performed again. Next, for tonight’s double elimination, Rockhopper was unmasked and they were revealed to be Destiny’s Child superstar Michelle Williams.

The special panel guest this week was Dynasty icon Dame Joan Collins.

“I must commend the costume designer and all of the amazing folk that helped get me dressed for every performance. I know they worked VERY hard on all of the characters. I had tonnes of fun hopping around and making noises backstage and onstage.” – Michelle Williams

The Masked Singer grand final will air Saturday on ITV and ITV Hub