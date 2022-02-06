Peterborough set comedy for UKTV

Sneakerhead is a three-part scripted comedy for comedy entertainment channel Dave.

UKTV series Sneakerhead is described as ‘a hilarious and contemporary workplace sitcom shining a light on young working life in Britain.’

Set in Peterborough, Russell (Hugo Chegwin) is one of the many long-suffering employees of Sports Depot. He is a certified sneakerhead, working there for the love of the trainers – he certainly isn’t there for the money. The sitcom follows the hopeless, underpaid, demotivated but ultimately funny as hell working life of youth, cemented by camaraderie, and an ironic sense of flogging massive sports brands when they have no interest in sport.

The series will be led by People Just Do Nothing star Hugo Chegwin alongside grime artist Big Zuu, in his first television acting role.

Hugo Chegwin:

“So excited to be doing this show with some super talented people. I feel like a competition winner!”

The series will be produced by Roughcut Television and is written by BAFTA Scotland new talent writer Gillian Roger Park. Other cast include Francesca Mills, Alexa Davies, Lucia Keskin and Mark Silcox.

Sneakerhead joins a host of new comedy on Dave in 2022, including The Island, hosted by Tom Allen, recently announced We Are Not Alone, and returning series’ Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable, Hypothetical and Meet The Richardsons. The comedy will air on Dave and UKTV Play in 2022.