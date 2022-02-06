The Great Celebrity Bake Off returns for SU2C

19 celebrities compete for the coveted Star Baker apron…

A new batch of famous faces will enter the Bake Off tent this spring in aid of Stand Up To Cancer as The Great Celebrity Bake Off returns to Channel 4.

Each celebrity baker will compete in three rounds – the signature, technical and showstopper challenges, all hoping to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their brilliant bakes and culinary creations. Four famous bakers will go head to head in each of the five episodes but at the end of each show, only one can be decorated with the title Star Baker.

The stars switching on their mixers to raise some life-saving dough for cancer research are: comedian and creator of Taskmaster Alex Horne; Annie Macmanus, otherwise known as international broadcaster Annie Mac; actor and children’s author Ben Miller; actor Blake Harrison; broadcaster Clara Amfo; award-winning comedian and podcaster Ed Gamble.

Also, singer-songwriter and UN ENvironment Ambassador Ellie Goulding; TV presenter Emma Willis; singer-songwriter Example; choirmaster and broadcaster Gareth Malone; actress Katherine Kelly; TV presenter Laura Whitmore; actor, writer and comedian Mawaan Rizwan; Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah; judge, presenter and dancer Motsi Mabuse; comedian, writer and TV presenter Ruby Wax; TV presenter Sophie Morgan; actress Tracy-Ann Oberman, and comedian and musician Yung Filly.

In a surprise twist, one episode will find Matt Lucas swapping sides of the Bake Off banks. Filling in for a missing baker he finds out what it’s really like to bake under the scrutiny of his fellow presenter Noel Fielding.

Matt Lucas:

“I was forced to bake by my bosses at the last minute when one of the bakers became unavailable. I can’t tell you how happy I was that my humiliation was caught on camera.”

This past week saw World Cancer Day (February 4th), a day that unites people around the world to take action against cancer. Stand Up To Cancer is a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 to accelerate ground-breaking cancer research and save more lives, more quickly. Today marks 20 years since Cancer Research UK was formed.

channel4.com/SU2C

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer airs later this spring.