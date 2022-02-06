Fairy Liquid turned ‘upside down’ with new style bottle

It’s the biggest revolution for the bottle in its 62-year history.

The new container sees the liquid dispensed from the bottom of the bottle, meaning the days of carefully balancing it on its narrow lid to get the last dregs out are behind us. To mark the occasion, Fairy has unveiled a gallery of images showing how the design has evolved since the first famous style bottle.

The early white, cylindrical bottles became a household favourite and, for many children, were used for crafts after the BBC TV show Blue Peter transformed them into everything from a pencil pot to part of the famous Thunderbirds’ Tracy Island.

It became so iconic that one of the best-loved adverts from the brand shows children waiting patiently for the liquid inside the bottle to be used up, so they could take the empty packaging to create their masterpiece. As there was a shift towards more consumer and eco-friendly packaging, the classic white bottle was replaced with today’s transparent container in the early 2000s.

However, the iconic white bottle made a limited-edition comeback in 2010 to mark the brand’s anniversary. Now, in a bid to make the bottle easier for people to use, the newest design sees the liquid released from the bottom for the first time, saying goodbye to the classic red nozzle.

A spokesperson for Fairy:

“The launch of the new upside-down bottle ushers in a new era for washing up in Britain. The bottles have been a staple in our homes for generations now – who doesn’t remember that seemingly never-ending wait for our parents to finish up with the bottle so we could make something out of it?

“But while we all love the iconic bottle, and the clear version which replaced it, our habits are changing, and we want to adapt to meet the nation’s washing up needs. The efficiently redesigned bottle means it’s much easier to get the last drop of washing up liquid out, while its anti-leak technology means messy caps are a thing of the past.”

The launch of the new bottle comes after a poll of a selection of UK adults revealed they each typically spend nearly 20 minutes a day washing up an average of 20 items.

And everyone knows the famous jingle,