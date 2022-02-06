New beginnings for Nonnatus House

Best on the Box choice for Sunday, February 6th…

There are new beginnings at Nonnatus House. Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) runs a tight ship at Morning Orders, and Shelagh (Laura Main) has joined the team to ease their busy workload.

Lucille (Leonie Elliott) prepares for her first day back at work, but is clearly not coping well, despite the support of the team.

Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) is spooked to find a black Raven in the parlour, believing its presence to be an omen. Though the team are sceptical of her talk of doom, Sister Monica Joan seeks an interpretation of Raven’s meaning from an eccentric clairvoyant.

Matthew (Olly Rix) discovers one of his warehouses is being used illegally by squatters, including a heavily pregnant woman who refuses all prenatal care. Upon discovering her in labour, Matthew notifies Nonnatus House. What seems like a routine delivery turns into one of the most challenging Shelagh has ever faced.

Meanwhile, Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) attends a district health committee meeting on measles vaccination and hopes to increase uptake by running a pilot scheme in Poplar.

Call The Midwife, BBC One, 8 pm