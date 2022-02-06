Pobol y Cwm: Kelly gloats in Ffion’s face | Rownd a Rownd: Caitlin feels the strain

This week in Cwmderi and Glanrafon…

Jaclyn plans to give Tesni a taste of parenthood when she leaves Gabriel in her care. Gaynor insists that Hywel stop going on about contacting her biological mother – she needs to move on.

There’s good news regarding Ifan’s school transport and Kelly gloats in Ffion’s face. Meanwhile, DI Wilkinson and Dani’s relationship intensifies as they spend the night together.

Mark isn’t too keen on his mother and Brynmor’s new hobby but Kelly sees an opportunity for a news article. Ffion’s fuming when Eileen confronts her about her drinking.

Pobol y Cwm, S4C. Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, 8 pm. English and Welsh subtitles. Omnibus on Sunday with on-screen English subtitles.

Things become complicated at the Iard as the rest of the family hear of Carwyn’s plans to go to South Africa, and despite putting on a brave face, Gwenno is heartbroken. Barry is worried about his falling out with Jason, but Dani manages to persuade him to do something to ease the situation.

Elen continues to avoid seeing Llŷr and is adamant that she wants nothing to do with him, but it’s apparent that she is struggling with this decision. As Mathew tries his best to abstain from his old ways of chasing the ladies Elen puts him in a difficult position.

And while Caitlin feels the strain of having to pass her driving theory test, Ken begins to realise that living with Arthur can be more stressful than living with Kay!

Rownd a Rownd, S4C, Tuesday and Thursday, 8.25 pm. English and Welsh subtitles.