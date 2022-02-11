Best on the Box Highlights

The 80s Greatest Pop Videos looks at 1982

February 11, 2022
Shaun Linden
Best on the Box choice for Friday, February 11th.

The 80s Greatest Pop Videos: 1982 is a visual celebration of the best 1980s music, from ABC and Duran Duran through to Tears for Fears and Yazoo.

Toni Basil recalls her famous cheerleader routine for Mickey and Nick Heyward recalls the hits of Haircut 100. Band members from The Jam, Dexys, Musical Youth, Bucks Fizz and The Belle Stars look back at their best videos, and video directors talk about on-set antics and the tricks of the trade.

Toyah Willcox, Paul Gambaccini, David Grant, Katie Puckrik and Nina Myskow reflect on a fabulous year of music videos from likes of Culture Club – led by Boy George (pictured).

The 80s Greatest Pop Videos: 1982, Channel 5, 10 pm

