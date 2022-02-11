Pick of the Plots: Friday 11th February

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, February 11.

Rocky encourages Mick to start boxing but he declines. Seeing Rocky’s boxing gloves, Janine has a plan to get Ollie his school project fundraiser sorted.

Later Mick realises that Janine has masterminded a charity boxing match and is pleasantly surprised. They’re being watched by Nancy.

Meanwhile, Ben lets Stacey know that someone has paid the difference for the repairs to her van. and when she realises it was Kheerat, she visits to thank him. Vinny interrupts the pair as they share a moment. Later Kheerat visits Stacey’s and kisses her on the cheek.

Keegan is sceptical when Vinny tells him his plan for a surprise party for Dotty, he reckons no one will come but Vinny carries on feeling optimistic.

Elsewhere, Jean gives Harvey a piece of her mind.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8pm

The tormentor lets themselves into Adam and Sarah’s flat and after snipping the heads off two red roses, leaves a note reading ‘`Happy Valentine’s Day. It might be your last’.

Meanwhile, When Summer and Asha quiz Amy about Jacob’s break-in, she leaps to his defence and Summer realises that Jacob is the mystery boyfriend.

Later, Amy meets up with Jacob in secret and assures him they’ll work something out.

Elsewhere, Daniel apologises to David.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm

Leyla puts in a call for Dawn.

Meanwhile, Cain is devastated.

Elsewhere, Laurel struggles to forgive Jai.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Saul steals Grace’s gun and sets out for blood. Will Grace manage to talk Saul down from doing something he’ll regret?

Meanwhile, the rivalry between Damon and Tony continues – Tony thinks he’s got the upper hand but Damon has a plan to fight back.

Elsewhere, Ste is in panic mode after finding out that Leela is going on a date with Ethan.

Also, Olivia is fed up with always being outshined by Nancy, so she gets an idea.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm