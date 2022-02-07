Friends gets coffee sponsor on Channel 5 and Comedy Central

The coffee brand will feature in break-bumpers around the repeats.

Nescafé becomes sponsor comedy series Friends on Comedy Central and Channel 5 throughout 2022. The broadcast sponsorship will run across both ViacomCBS channels, in a series of 5” and 10” idents beginning this month.

Mark Swift, SVP, Ad Sales, ViacomCBS:

“I’m delighted that Nescafé has chosen to sponsor Friends on Comedy Central and Channel 5. This major sponsorship of one of the most iconic shows on television perfectly illustrates how ViacomCBS offers advertisers a breadth of engaged audiences across our channel portfolio with which brands can align.”

The sponsorship was brokered and strategically driven by Nescafé’s media agency, Publicis Media NestléOne, in partnership with Sky Media. As well as managing the planning and buying, social content will also be led by NestléOne.

In a first for Nescafé, the whole portfolio of coffee Brand denominators (Original, Gold Blend, Azera and Gold Frothy) will pull together for the sponsorship, with the tagline ‘Make Your Moment’ aligning its different products with the breadth of energising and relaxing coffee moments and pauses throughout the year.

Launched more than 80 years ago, Nescafé is a well-known coffee brand, which is the company note ‘enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide’.

Reema Toor, Client Partner at Publicis Media NestléOne: