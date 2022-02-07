Alexandra Mardell quits Coronation Street

Alexandra Mardell has quit Coronation Street after 4 years in the role of Emma Brooker.

The actress will film her final scenes for the saga later this month and is expected to depart on screen around April.

“Playing Emma, on the most iconic street there is, has been the best experience of my life. Compared to other cast members I still feel like a newbie, which makes my decision to leave all the more difficult. But I feel it’s the right time for me. I can’t thank everyone at Coronation Street enough for welcoming me and trusting me to tell so many wonderful and heartfelt ­stories,” – Mardell explained (via The Sun)

Emma first arrived on the street in April 2018 as a new employee at Audrey’s salon, who soon caught the eye of her boss David Platt. Their relationship fizzled out when David realised his heart really lay with Shona Ramsay.

Having taken up residence in the Salon flat, Emma moved on to short-lived relationships with Chesney Brown and Seb Franklin.

Some viewers picked up on similarities between Emma and the long-departed character of Fiona Middleton, last seen in 1998, noting a likeness in appearance and that they lived and worked in the same place. Mardell dismissed fan theories that Emma is actually the daughter of Fiona and Steve McDonald as “definitely not true”.

However, these theories later became a reality when Emma’s dying father was introduced to storylines in August 2019, telling Emma on his deathbed that he is not her real father. Steve sought a DNA test, which confirmed that he was Emma’s dad after he found out that she is the daughter of Fiona. Angela Griffin reprised her role as Fiona for the storyline although the character was only seen in a video call to Emma.

Earlier this year, learner driver Faye Windass ran over an OAP under a tipsy Emma’s tutelage and show boss Iain MacLeod has teased that the ongoing plot ‘will cause [Emma] to wave goodbye’.