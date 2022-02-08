Best on the Box Highlights

Ben Whishaw in a painful drama…

February 8, 2022
Shaun Linden
No Comments
Best on the Box for Tuesday, February 8th…

This Is Going To Hurt, based on Adam Kay’s award-winning bestselling memoir, follows Adam (Ben Whishaw), a doctor who we find wending his way through the ranks of hospital hierarchy – junior enough to suffer the crippling hours, but senior enough to face a constant barrage of terrifying responsibilities.

Adam is juggling his personal life with a hectic job on the labour ward, where he is faced with a racist mother-to-be and an irritating frequent flyer.

He meets Shruti (Ambika Mod), an inexperienced SHO who is struggling to find her feet in Obs & Gynae. He eventually makes it to his best friend’s stag do, but is immediately called back to the hospital to cover a staff shortage, and forced to abandon his boyfriend, Harry (Rory Fleck Byrne). On arriving back at work, Adam discovers that he has made a terrible mistake.

This Is Going To Hurt, BBC One, 9 pm

