Channel 4 to show Mixed Martial Arts

Channel 4 has become the exclusive UK broadcast partner of The Professional Fighters League (PFL).

Channel 4 Commissioning Editor for Sport, Joe Blake-Turner:

“We’re delighted to be partnering with The PFL and bringing top quality MMA to British fight fans. The PFL is innovative, ambitious, fast and exciting. It’s really popular with younger audiences, particularly on digital and a fantastic addition to our expanding sports portfolio.”

Under the terms of the deal, Channel 4 platforms will carry the PFL’s inaugural Challenger Series, along with the 2022 PFL Regular Season which gets under way on 20 April and includes the Playoffs, and PFL World Championship.

Additionally, Channel 4 will bring MMA fans exclusive PFL content including original content from both PFL Studios and Channel 4’s in-house digital agency 4Studios and classic explosive archival footage from the 2019-2021 seasons.

The season promises to be a thriller with plenty of British interest including PFL Featherweight fighter Brendan Loughnane, from Manchester. He returns after he delivered a first-round knockout to Sheymon Moraes in the 2021 PFL Season. Loughnane went on to clinch a spot in the 2021 Playoffs, but ultimately fell short in the semi-finals and returns to the roster hungry for the title.

Englishman Stuart Austin also returns for the 2022 season to take on the Heavyweight division alongside exciting Lightweights Myles Price and Stevie Ray from the Republic of Ireland and Scotland respectively.

PFL CEO Peter Murray: