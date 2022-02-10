Fifty dance companies and venues to take part in Dance Passion

Fifty dance companies and venues from across the UK are set to take part in BBC Arts and One Dance UK’s Dance Passion.

Throughout February and March 2022, BBC Arts and One Dance UK present Dance Passion, a landmark celebration of the world-class dance that happens across the UK. Now in its second edition, Dance Passion shines a light on the country’s unique creativity and innovative approach to choreography and performance.

Suzy Klein BBC Head of Arts and Classical Music TV:

“Now, more than ever, we need things to celebrate and there’s nothing more joyful and life–affirming than our new, year-long dance showcase. Starting this Spring, we are shining a light on the astonishing wealth of dance talent across the UK, with audiences at home invited to experience the world-class creativity coming out of all four home nations. “I really hope that whether it’s watching the highlights on TV, catching up with a box set on iPlayer, or taking the lead in shaping the story of one of our interactive projects, viewers will feel inspired and energised, while taking in all the incredible artistry on display as part of Dance Passion.”

Dance Passion kicks off on Friday 11 February on BBC Arts, with the world premiere of Dance Race, a specially commissioned film by trailblazing New Zealand-born/Birmingham-based choreographer Corey Baker. Dance Race comes hot on the heels of Baker’s viral sensation Swan Lake Bath Ballet, filmed in locked-down ballet dancers bathrooms around the world, and the COP26-inspired Blown, where he imagined renewable energy as movement at Scotland’s wind farms.

For Dance Passion, Baker has created an all-action race to the finish, filmed around the country with spectacular footage of choreography performed while jumping out of planes, with cars driving on two-wheels, and dance of various genres from ballroom (featuring Strictly pros) to ballet (with dancers from Northern Ballet), plus acrobatics, parkour, BMX, and a nod to Coventry’s history of movement engineering.

Among the companies and choreographers involved, both established and emerging across all genres from ballet to ballroom, contemporary to tap, is Birmingham Royal Ballet presenting an excerpt from their latest new work Don Quixote, Ballet Black, Vidya Patel, The Royal Ballet, Motionhouse, Rambert 2, Tap Attack, Akram Khan, Scottish Ballet, Candoco Dance Company, National Dance Company Wales, and Simple Cypher – to name just a few.

Dance Passion also includes 14 BBC Arts and One Dance UK co-commissioned short films, including five interactive experiences which have been made using innovative technology from BBC Research & Development. Throughout the celebration the websites of both organisations and social media channels will present exclusive previews and clips from the series, as well as other examples of excellence from across the dance sector. Follow the hashtag #DancePassion on social media to see exclusive content.