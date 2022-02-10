Kym Marsh joins cast of Waterloo Road

The casting of new school staff in BBC One drama Waterloo Road has been revealed.

As filming for the new series begins in Greater Manchester, the Beeb have confirmed some of the cast for the revived school-based series.

Kym Marsh:

“I’m thrilled to be joining the fabulous cast of Waterloo Road, it’s such a joy to get the opportunity to film in Manchester again and I can’t wait to get going!”

Kym Marsh, currently starring in the stage version of Fatal Attraction, is joining the cast as Nicky Walters, a mother to two pupils and school canteen worker. Jo Coffey joins the school as Wendy Whitwell, PA to Headteacher Kim Campbell, while Vincent Jerome will play Lindon King, joint Deputy Head with James Baxter cast as Joe Casey – also Deputy Head.

Sonia Ibrahim joins as Jamilah Omar, the school’s social worker, with Shauna Shim playing music teacher Valerie Chambers. Neil Fitzmaurice has been cast as Neil Guthrie, the school’s history teacher. Head of English is Coral Walker, played by Rachel Leskovac and Katherine Pearce has been confirmed as Amy Spratt – an early career teacher.

The news follows the announcement of Waterloo Road’s returning cast members, Angela Griffin, playing headteacher Kim Campbell, Adam Thomas as Donte Charles and Katie Griffiths returning as Chlo Charles, last month.

The young actors who will play the pupils are yet to be announced and the upcoming series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

Executive Producer Cameron Roach: