Pick of the Plots: Thursday 10th February

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, February 10.

Dotty assumes she’s going for a nice lunch with Vinny, only to be disappointed by the café. It’s not until later that Vinny realises he’s forgotten Dotty’s birthday.

In front of Stacey’s large queue, Suki announces that she has given Kheerat food poisoning. Dr Nina looks over a sick Kheerat who isn’t quite sure if she is flirting with him, while Stacey also visits Kheerat to apologise.

Meanwhile, Janine tries to deter Mick from dating again to no avail and later, Peter prepares the men with a training session at the gym. Nancy realises Janine is trying to get out of work to go to Ruby’s herself and stops her, whilst the others all notice something odd about Mick’s date, Angela.

Later, Shirley is furious with Mick for forgetting Ollie’s school project, Nancy tries to console him but he lashes out at her too.

Elsewhere, Harvey bumps into Jean and makes a comment about his ex that upsets her. Rainie is still feeling bitter towards Ben.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Dawn heads home to retrieve her phone in case Brenda needs her regarding Lucas, but the colour drains from her face as she sees her wedding dress has been slashed and defiled.

Dawn hears the door creak and spots the back door is ajar. Armed with a bat, Dawn is prepared to fight for her life.

Meanwhile, Cain’s rage boils over, but he is soon feeling devastated when Kyle goes missing.

Elsewhere, galvanised by Vinny, Samson gives Amelia a new look.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Martine pleads with Felix to support her as she embarks on an elaborate plan to protect her family. However, with DeMarcus feeling abandoned, and a vengeful Saul hot on their trail, will the scheme be successful?

Meanwhile, it’s a promotion war between The Dog and The Love Boat as they are throwing a club night at the same time. It looks like Tony might have it in the bag as he brags about a very special DJ, but will Damon manage to one up his competitor?

Elsewhere, Ste is struggling to sleep after recent events, but he soon might have more to worry about when sparks continue to fly between Leela and troublesome Ethan.

Also, Ella doubts whether her and Charlie are cut out to be parents.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm