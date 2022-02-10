Sky Arts and Prince Charles set out to reinvigorate heritage crafts

What a Charlie…

Sky Arts is set to spotlight Britain’s rich heritage of traditional crafts with a seven-part series, The Prince’s Master Crafters: The Next Generation, airing later this year.

Backed by The Prince’s Foundation and hosted by Jim Moir, the series will see a selection of top amateur craftspeople take on a variety of crafting challenges to supercharge their skills before each of them creates a final showcase piece to present to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales in person.

Phil Edgar-Jones, Director of Sky Arts:

“Over the last two years many of us have taken up artistic pursuits and more people are getting into crafts – from stained glass to woodcarving and everything in between. The Prince of Wales has championed those traditional crafts for many years, so it feels like there’s no better time to showcase the brilliant skills of this cohort of crafters. And with Jim Moir at the helm guiding us through the show it promises to be an entertaining and enlightening delight.”

When it comes to traditional crafts, Britain has a rich heritage – from wood carving to blacksmithing and weaving to stained glass – but we risk losing them forever. Last year alone in the UK, four heritage crafts were declared extinct and a further 56 critically endangered.

The Prince’s Foundation advocates for the preservation of heritage craft skills through the vast array of education and training programmes it runs at sites across the UK including at its Ayrshire headquarters Dumfries House, Trinity Buoy Wharf in London and at Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire. The Prince’s Master Crafters: The Next Generation will bring some of these crafts back to life, reinvigorating them with a new generation of talent.

Drawn from across the country, the six amateur craftspeople will explore the history and importance of six key disciplines. They’re joined by some of the country’s leading experts who each week set them a new task within their crafts. The challenges include Wood Carving, Stained Glass, Weaving, Blacksmithing, Stone Carving and Pargeting.

The final episode will see the crafters visit Dumfries House, home to The Prince’s Foundation, to seek inspiration for their showcase pieces. They’ll then take part in a graduation like no other as they present their individual pieces to His Royal Highness himself at his private residence, Highgrove House. All the showcase pieces are then displayed at The Prince’s Foundation’s new training base at Highgrove.

Daniela Neumann, Managing Director, Spun Gold TV: