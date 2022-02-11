BBC One looks to be Unbreakable

Unbreakable, a brand-new celebrity competition format coming to BBC One and iPlayer later this year…

Michael Jochnowitz, BBC Commissioning Editor:

“Just when you think you’ve seen it all before, along comes a format which takes you by surprise. Then again, coming from such great producers, it was no surprise at all.”

The six-part factual entertainment show will see some of the UK’s favourite celebrities and their real-life partners put their relationships to the ultimate test by taking part in mental, physical and emotional challenges, all designed to reveal whose relationship is in fact, ‘Unbreakable’.

This commission marks the first for 110% Content, the independent production company led by Siobhan Greene, Andy Culpin and Denise O’Donoghue. At ITV, Greene oversaw and commissioned the biggest entertainment portfolio in UK television including Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, Britain’s Got Talent, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, Ant and Dec’s DNA Journey and The Masked Singer.

Siobhan Greene, Managing Director, and Andy Culpin, Creative Director, 110% Content statement: