TV Highlights: From Women’s Institute to blind dates

Telly Today highlights for Friday, February 11th…

Laughter through the tears…

At the time no one thought it would be, but this is the last edition to be recorded with the late great Sean Lock. The comedian died in August last year from lung cancer. Tonight it a chance to revel in his wit as Jimmy Carr hosts the game show mash-up, with regulars Rachel Riley and Susie Dent.

Sean competes with Harry Hill as the pair take on Jon Richardson and Rosie Jones. Mr Swallow, aka Nick Mohammed, is in Dictionary Corner.

9 Out of 10 Cats does Countdown, Channel 4, 9 pm

Nice day for a ride…

On this trip, Susan takes her campervan, Helen Mirren, to the rolling countryside and amazing scenery of the North Yorkshire Moors and the Yorkshire Dales – a part of the world that’s become known as Herriot Country.

This gorgeous corner of Britain is named after the fictional vet James Herriot from the UK’s favourite vet drama – ‘All Creatures Great and Small’. He was a creation of a real-life Yorkshire vet- and Susan’s first stop is at his former home in Thirsk. Here, she finds rooms still kitted out as they would have been for the real-life Herriot- and there’s an extra treat as his daughter, Rosie, is also paying a visit. Susan hears all about the man himself- and of his love for this wonderful place.

Driving through some of the best farmland in the country, Susan can’t help but envy the farming life- and sets out to give it a go. Experienced farmer, Brian, makes it all look easy- but Susan soon finds herself behind the wheel of a tractor charged with moving a bale of hay. It turns out- that’s something that seems much simpler when someone else is doing it.

Susan is finishing up in Linton in Craven- where she has her very first Women’s Institute meeting. Well- sort of. She’s joining Tricia Stewart, one of the women who was the real-life inspiration for the film ‘Calendar Girls’.

Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out, Channel 5, 8 pm

Cupid’s shooting…

Just in time for Valentine’s Day the nonscripted Sky Original dating show returns for a second series, where some of the UK’s funniest comedians provide unfiltered commentary as hopeful singletons venture out on blind dates.

No faux pas, awkward silence or tiny spark goes unnoticed as the eagle-eyed comics watch on in horror and delight!

Lloyd and Daisie are our first singletons this series to take a punt at a date – literally – as they try their hand at punting on a river date. Then it’s the turn of Martin and Josh, who will attempt to showcase their best sides as they take on a cake baking class.

Looking on and casting judgement will be the comedy pairings of Asim Chaudhry and Sukh Olija, London Hughes and Verona Rose, Emily Atack and Joel Dommett, and Josh Jones and Jayde Adam.

Dating No Filter, Sky Max, 10 pm

He used to give me roses…

A bit of music for your Friday night courtesy of Sky Arts.

Recorded at the Empress Ballroom, Blackpool, in 1989, this live performance from Manchester indie pioneers The Stone Roses captures the band shortly after the release of their eponymous breakthrough debut album.

Featuring performances of hits such as I Wanna Be Adored, She Bangs the Drums, Made of Stone and I am the Resurrection, this concert arguably captures the band at their most iconic.

The Stone Roses: Live in Blackpool, Sky Arts, 9 pm