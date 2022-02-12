Young MasterChef for BBC Three

BBC Three has commissioned Young MasterChef.

The new ten-part series will be dedicated to up-and-coming young food talent between the ages of 18 and 25. Over the competition, the young hopefuls will be put through their paces by a panel of expert judges and exciting guests (TBA) as they undertake a variety of unique new challenges designed to push them to new culinary heights and reflect Britain’s food revolution – where a new generation of young foodies are rewriting the rules.

Kate Phillips, Controller, Entertainment:

“We’re delighted that Young MasterChef will be coming to BBC Three. We know how much BBC viewers love MasterChef and the BBC Three series will be a great opportunity to tap into the huge wealth of young budding chefs out there, from all over the UK.”

No prior experience will be necessary – applicants will be invited from anyone in the age group who thinks they have the raw talent, enthusiasm and dedication to transform themselves into the next foodie sensation.

Young MasterChef will sit alongside MasterChef, the rebooted series, which has consistently been the BBC’s highest rating cookery format over the past five years and the last series had its highest rating launch since 2017 and return to search for its 18th champion on BBC One next month.

There is also Celebrity MasterChef, the BBC’s second-highest rating cookery show after MasterChef; and MasterChef: The Professionals, which moved to BBC One from BBC Two in 2020 having topped the cooking series audience figures for the previous three years.

Fiona Campbell, Controller, BBC Three:

“With its focus on the culinary talent of tomorrow, Young MasterChef has all the ingredients to be a big success for us and we can’t wait to watch the next generation of food lovers from across the UK cook up a storm on BBC Three.”

The original Masterchef, with a very different format, was launched with Lloyd Grossman as host from 1990 to 2000 and the late Gary Rhodes for a final revamped series in 2001. The rebooted format of the current revival first aired in 2005.