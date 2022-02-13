TV Highlights: From an animal table lamp to a shower in the back garden

Telly Today picks for Sunday, February 13th 2022…

A New Lease on Death…

When Rick is asked to assist with a federal investigation of his childhood friend Robbie, Magnum launches his own investigation to see what the Feds really have on him.

Also, Kumu goes undercover in a retirement community when Higgins is hired to investigate the disappearance of a resident’s life savings.

Magnum P.I., Sky Max, 9 pm

Keep Karma…

The fierce and passionate Dr Lydia Fonseca is forced to confront her complex past and has to handle some home truths in order to save Greg from deportation and perhaps even their future together.

A tragic case leads Samir and Mari to grow closer still. Lydia and Niki are reminded of how testing life can be as Good Karma Hospital doctors and a familiar face returns to Good Karma but will he find the forgiveness he’s looking for?

As with all families, this medical family has their ups and downs, yet they are bound by duty to their patients – and love for one another.

Good Karama Hospital, ITV/STV/UTV, 9 pm

Pottering about…

Ellie Taylor hosts the battle of the clay, as Britain’s best home potters compete to become champion. It’s Wildlife Week and the remaining potters are set an illuminating challenge to hand-build an animal table lamp.

And in a first for The Great Pottery Throw Down, the potters can go wild in the second challenge and make anything they want! Plus, there’s a surprise visit from a familiar face, before judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller decide who will make the quarter-final and who will be heading home.

The Great Pottery Throw Down, Channel 4, 7.45 pm

Final reductions…

In the final episode of the series, former police officer Louise has said farewell to her life in the UK to live in Spain and work as a wedding planner. The show sees her preparing for a busy summer of weddings booked by Brits, including one in a Spanish castle. Tonight cameras also share a rare day off with Louise, which she’s using to train for her retirement dream — becoming a qualified diving instructor somewhere even more exotic than Costa Blanca.

There’s also a visit to a favourite old friend of the programme, Bambi: find out what she’s been up to since she moved away from the Costa del Sol. The docusoap also catches up with Jill and Maria at their caravan, where ‘Half-job Jill’ is at it again with the DIY. This time, Jill is fitting a shower in the back garden.

In another sunny story, Wayne and Des, are planning a big charity fundraiser to raise a whopping 2,500 euros for a new women’s shelter. But after seeing the shelter, Wayne doubles their fundraising target. With five grand to raise, Wayne transforms into his drag alter ego Miss Levi to try and get the cash coming in.

In an emotional finale, business partners and best mates Derek and Mike, run a failing Northern Soul and Motown bar in Benidorm. Despite all their efforts to be careful with their cash, they’re struggling to turn a profit. To turn their fortunes around, the duo go on a drive to bring in more customers, and Mike comes up with an idea — putting on a Motown Show that he’s convinced will get people in and spending. The duo starts prepping for the show, bringing in singers, rehearsing and getting the bar ready for their big opening. But just before the show is ready to be brought to the stage, Mike falls seriously ill and, sadly, does not recover.

Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun, Channel 5, 8 pm