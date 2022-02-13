Best on the Box Highlights

Timothy is determined not to fall behind in Call The Midwife

February 13, 2022
Mike Watkins
Best on the Box choice for Sunday, February 13th.

Timothy (Max Macmillan) returns home from university after falling ill. Despite his illness, Timothy is determined not to fall behind, but clashes with Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) for interfering.

Meanwhile, a heavily pregnant mother under the care of Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) is suffering from a painful condition. Her husband and young daughter are supportive and long to meet the new addition to the family.

Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) takes charge of a spirited young teenage mother who lives in foster care, and upon turning 16 will move into her own accommodation. When Sister Frances strives to prepare her, things take a serious turn with the young mother’s health.

Sister Hilda and Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) expect more from Nancy (Megan Cusack) and decide to show her what she is capable of. Though Nancy falters at first, in time she rises to the occasion.

An unforeseen event in Poplar means that Nonnatus House suffers its biggest threat yet. But this time it’s not the bricks and mortar that are in danger – it’s the people.

Call The Midwife, BBC One, 8 pm

