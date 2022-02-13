Almost six in 10 drivers believe they are overcharged for car repairs

Nearly as many men feel just as targeted as women on being overcharged when getting their car fixed…

A survey of a selection of car owners found 59 per cent of women believe they have been charged too much for work on their vehicle, along with 55 per cent of men. However, 40 per cent of those women feel they were overcharged as they had very little car knowledge so couldn’t question the quote, while just 29 per cent of men said the same.

And a staggering 74 per cent of women feel they were quoted too much simply because of their gender, compared to just 12 per cent of men. Younger adults also feel more targeted with overcharging and high quotes, with 74 per cent of 18-24-year-olds believing they have been caught out before, along with 72 per cent of 25-34-year-olds.

But just half of those aged 55-64 and 43 per cent of over 65s said the same.

The study, commissioned by car maintenance firm Fixter, found nearly three-quarters of young adults think their lack of mechanical know-how makes them an easy target, while a savvy one in five discovered they had been overcharged after doing online research.

Other reasons for car owners being suspicious about quotes to fix their vehicle included friends or family having similar work done at a cheaper price and previously having a like-for-like job done at another garage themselves – for less money.

Three in 10 of those who thought they had been overcharged complained to friends and family after the incident, with just one in five complaining to the manager of the garage.

In extreme cases, a tenth said they had even taken legal action after they felt they had paid over the odds.

Limvirak Chea, co-founder and CEO at Fixter,:

“Getting your car fixed can often mean a big bill – which no one wants. So, it can make it even worse if you feel like you are being charged too much. There are stereotypes around the industry which can make people suspicious and question whether they are paying too much, and a lack of transparency can also make this worse. “We believe getting your car fixed or maintained should be a simple task – convenient for you and also something where you are completely clear on what you are paying and why.”

The study also found a fifth of car owners don’t always trust the garages and end up turning to Google to try and work out if they are being overcharged. Nearly half (47 per cent) believe dealerships are likely to charge them more when it comes to fixing their car, compared to just 16 per cent who think independent garages are the most likely to do so.

But more than half of motorists would also use smaller, independent garages rather than larger chains because of cost (52 per cent), convenience (47 per cent) and good customer service (46 per cent).

A reliable service (45 per cent) and reputation (45 per cent) also rank highly when deciding if to choose a smaller garage. Despite cost being cited as one of the main factors for choosing where to fix their car, four out of five don’t shop around and instead take their car to the same garage.

It also emerged almost six in 10 motorists would like to see more transparent pricing, and nearly half want garages to be clearer on the repair work needed.

While 38 per cent of those surveyed via OnePoll admitted to putting off repairs on their car, due to fears over the cost (65 per cent) and a lack of time (37 per cent).

Limvirak Chea, from Fixter added: