Star participants confirmed for Hot Property celeb series

After two regular series of Hot Property the show is back – but this time its celebrity singletons on a search for love.

Presenter Yung Filly returns to BBC Three in the hope of a love match for her participants.

Meeting the celebs in their hometowns, TV’s ultimate wingman, Yung Filly, will embark on a celebrity matchmaking tour of the UK – finding dates in Dundee, Essex, Newcastle, London, Manchester, South Wales and Rochdale… On Filly’s arrival, the celebs are matched with potential suitors, as they decide who to date purely based on the stuff they own, the rooms they live in, and the commentary from their friends and family.

Finally, they’re taken on a date IRL. Will the attraction still stand? Ellie Diamond, a finalist of the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, invites Filly to her home town of Dundee and beyond while Geordie Shore reality TV star Chloe Ferry showed us Newcastle as we’ve never seen it before. Is there love to be found in the toon yet?

In 2019 Ryan-Mark Parsons was the youngest-ever contestant of The Apprentice, winning over fans of the show with his one-liners. Will he use his famous wit successfully on his date in London? Scott Thomas is a reality TV star and entrepreneur. Filly ventures up north to meet Scott in his home town of Manchester.

BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Snoochie Shy is looking for a date in London. Can Filly help her? The former Miss Wales, model, and TV star, Imogen Thomas invites Filly to South Wales to find herself a date and Magician Dan Rhodes has millions of followers on YouTube and TikTok, famous for his incredible tricks. He’s never been on a date before… will Filly, the ultimate wingman, help him find one at home in Rochdale?

Also in the series Pro boxer Lawrence Okolie steps out of the ring and into the dating scene, bringing Filly over to Essex to find him a match.

Hot Property will air on BBC Three with eight new episodes. Transmission dates will be announced shortly.