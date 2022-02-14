ITV’s Let Love Rule format reaches its 9th territory

The reality dating format reaches its 9th territory with brand new commissions in Denmark, Latvia and Slovakia.

Arjan Pomper, Managing Director Global Entertainment:

“Let Love Rule brings a unique take to the popular dating genre! In this show we follow candidates from all ages who are looking for true love, in an unusual but sincere love experiment”

Let Love Rule, the ITV Studios format, is on top of its game as it continues its global expansion. The reality dating format is travelling to three new territories. For the first time, TV3 in Latvia, TV JOJ in Slovakia – local title Laska na chate – and Discovery in Denmark, has commissioned the series.

Yesterday, the very first season launched in Denmark on Discovery with the other series coming to air later in 2022.

Let Love Rule was created and first aired in The Netherlands, where the sixth season is now on air. In Sweden the second series is confirmed and with all these brand new commissions Let Love Rule reaches its ninth territory.

