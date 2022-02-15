Little Dot Studios Verified Carbon Neutral to Future Net Zero Standard

Additionally, it has increased its offsetting efforts to account for its historical emissions backdating to its inception in 2013.

Award-winning digital content agency and media network, Little Dot Studios – an All3Media company – has been verified as Carbon Neutral to Future Net Zero standard across its organisational and operational output, making it one of the first production companies to be verified.

Will Bourns, Sustainability Analyst for Albert, the authority on environmental sustainability for Film and TV:

“It’s fantastic that Little Dot Studios is choosing to offset its historic emissions. Looking ahead, it’s always about finding ways to mitigate and reduce our environmental impact but it’s brilliant when companies also choose to recognise and hold themselves accountable for their past activity.”

Today’s announcement marks the latest steps by Little Dot Studios to become a more sustainable business and is the result of a thorough, third-party analysis of its carbon footprint across the entire business. This includes how its offices are powered, employee initiatives and ways of working, to how its productions are created and facilitated, aiming to achieve 100% renewable energy, carbon-neutral productions and drastically reduce waste.

Little Dot Studios is also making a conscious effort to learn from its work producing and distributing content for clients that are pioneers in this space such as the UN, UNEP, Formula E and Extreme-E who are inspiring the practises they adopt internally. It has also signed onto the UN Sports For Climate Action Framework and committed to use its voice in the sports sector to drive positive change and awareness as well as reduce emissions from operating in the sports industry.

Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer from Extreme E:

“As a sport for purpose series, it’s essential for us to align ourselves with people and companies that share our core values and ambitions. We are therefore delighted that such a key partner, Little Dot Studios, has undergone this thorough process and hopefully it will inspire more companies in our industries to follow suit.”

Little Dot Studios also uses Albert to track and certify its larger production projects and due to the majority of its productions being short-form digital content, it utilises AdGreen – the advertising industry’s equivalent to Albert in the sustainability space.

In addition to adopting these practices across all its creative output, the agency has also been focused on increasing its work with brands and clients who share this ambition with and recent projects, including producing its second series of ‘Building a Sustainable Future’ for CNBC, creating 250 live streams from Glasgow for COP26, as well as producing work for the Ellen McArthur Foundation, and documentaries including ‘The Race for Clean Air’.

Saunders Carmichael Brown, Sustainability Ambassador at Little Dot Studios: