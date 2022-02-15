Searches for ‘Charlotte Church tour’ up 8,233% after ‘The Masked Singer’ final

The Welsh singing wonder was revealed as Mushroom at the weekend.

New analysis of Google search data shows online searches for ‘Charlotte Church tour’ skyrocketed by 8,233% in the UK, following The Masked Singer final on the 12th of February when Charlotte Church was revealed as Mushroom.

The study by entertainment experts found that searches for ‘Charlotte Church tour’ had risen over 83 times the average searches, according to Google trends data in the past seven days. Research had also found an increase in search rate over 71 times the average Google search for ‘Charlotte Church tickets’.

Commenting on their findings, a spokesperson from CasinoTop10:

“It’s been fascinating to see the impact of The Masked Singer on the careers of many of the featured celebrities, with Charlotte Church being no exception. Despite not releasing an album since 2014, Saturday’s show gave an insight into the interest Church might expect for her concerts. Church has always been beloved by the British public and it will be interesting to see if she does decide to release new music or tour in the future, after this incredibly successful appearance.”

The study was conducted by CasinoTop10.