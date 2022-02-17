Sleep experts reveal to ATV Today Lifestyle the best ways to clean your mattress and keep it clean.

We are dependent on mattresses to maintain a healthy sleeping routine and keeping them clean is essential for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and ensuring we get an excellent night’s rest. Sleep expert Jasmin Lee from Eachnight.com reveals the best ways to clean your mattress.

What can we do to help ensure we protect our mattresses better?

To help your mattress last longer, mattress protectors are an effective way to prevent liquids, dust mites and bed bugs from getting inside your mattress. Mattress protectors are an efficient way of shielding your mattress at a low cost and can help reduce the risk of wear and tear to your bed. Another helpful way to protect your mattress is to rotate it 180 degrees every three months to minimize premature sagging.

How would you advise people on how to clean their mattresses?

If you’re looking to naturally clean your mattress, then baking soda is your best solution to freshen up your bed. Baking soda is a natural odor neutralizer. Let it sit for an hour before vacuuming up if you have layered the mattress with a generous amount of baking soda on top.

Alternatively, you could also drop a few drops of your favourite essential oil onto the mattress, which will allow the mattress to absorb and leave a pleasant scent. Steam cleaning mattresses has also been shown to be effective especially since it helps to remove allergen and dust mites.

What do you recommend for cleaning linens and bedding?

If you have any decorative pillows, throw blankets, and mattress pads or toppers, you should put these aside and out of the way to give yourself room to clean the mattress. The washable pillowcases should be washed with the rest of your bedding and linens in hot water whilst also following the care instructions and guidelines. Putting washing on the highest possible heat whilst drying is essential to kill any bacteria and dust mites.

Does making your bed everyday have any benefits?

Having a freshly made bed can provide enjoyment and comfort, and having clean sheets helps fight bacteria and dust mite build up. Setting your mattress in a sunny area can also help kill bacteria. Making your bed every morning and putting on extra layers of bedding can help even further protect and shield your mattress.

What should you do to clean different types of mattresses?

To remove stains on a regular mattress, you should blot any stains with a clean damp cloth and press in a circular motion and continue this process. However, you can combine two tablespoons of hydrogen peroxide with one tablespoon of liquid dish soap to help with older, tougher stains.

Less liquid needs to be used for memory foam mattresses as too much could potentially damage the bed. For stains from sweat, you should spray a clean cloth with an enzyme cleaner; however, if you are using this, you should not spray directly on the mattress as it could cause mold and mildew build up.