Kelvin Hall Studio Manager appointed by BBC Studioworks

BBC Studioworks has appointed Stuart Guinea as Studio Manager for its new Kelvin Hall facility in Glasgow, opening later this year.

Stuart brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience to the role having worked in the Scottish TV production sector for the last 20 years.

Stuart Guinea:

“I’m delighted to be joining BBC Studioworks as it opens this brand new facility in Glasgow. Having worked in the Scottish production industry my entire career, I’m proud to be part of the team delivering this unique studio to our local market. I’m passionate about the growth of the sector and can’t wait to help Kelvin Hall thrive.”

In his current role as Operations Executive, BBC Scotland, Stuart leads the team providing operational and technical support to all production companies using the studios at Pacific Quay, Glasgow. Prior to this, Stuart’s career has spanned TV studios and outside broadcasts in senior electrician and engineering roles.

At Kelvin Hall, Stuart will be the operational lead for the studio, working with production companies to ensure a first class experience. He will also work closely with BBC Studioworks’ commercial team to generate new business and with industry bodies to help grow the production sector in Scotland.

The 10,500 sq. ft studio, co-funded by the Scottish Government and Glasgow City Council, will open in autumn 2022 and will house a wide array of entertainment shows across multiple genres. The facility will be multi-camera, offering state-of-the-art gallery suites and ancillary areas including dressing rooms, a green room and offices to meet the needs of production.

The location of Kelvin Hall, right in the heart of Glasgow’s West End, is the ideal destination for studio audiences, production crew and on-screen talent who can enjoy the vibrant culinary hub and the many entertainment and cultural hotspots the city has to offer.

Andrew Moultrie, CEO, BBC Studioworks:

“Stuart brings a proven track record of exceptional customer service and operational excellence to our first role in Glasgow and we’re delighted to welcome him to the BBC Studioworks family,” said. “His perfect mix of in-depth local knowledge combined with practical experience will help us shape our new facility and further develop the local workforce as we expand our Kelvin Hall team.”

Stuart starts his role on 16 April. BBC Studioworks is a commercial subsidiary of the BBC providing studios and post production services to all the major TV broadcasters and production companies including the BBC, ITV, Sky, Channel 4, Channel 5, Nexflix, Banijay and Hat Trick Productions.

Kelvin Hall opened in 1918 as an exhibition and entertainment centre. Much of it has remained unused for many years including the large exhibition hall, however, the site has remained operational – in parts – and continues to house an extension holding a division of The National Library, a Sports Centre and services from The University of Glasgow.