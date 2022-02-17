ITV return to Morecambe for another series of The Bay

ITV commission a fourth series of the hit Morecambe based drama, The Bay, written by Daragh Carville.

The third series saw Marsha Thomason (Cobra, White Collar) join as Morecambe CID’s new Family Liaison Officer, DS Jenn Townsend, alongside regular cast Daniel Ryan (Innocent, Home Fires), Erin Shanagher (Peaky Blinders, Censor), Thomas Law (The World’s End, A Cinderella Story) and Andrew Dowbiggin (Cobra, Coronation Street).

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill:

“I’m delighted that we will be returning to Morecambe for another series of The Bay. Marsha Thomason delivered a brilliant performance as DS Jenn Townsend, and it will be exciting to see where Daragh takes her character in series 4. Thanks to everyone at Tall Story Pictures for creating and continuing to deliver such a distinctive series.”

Filming begins later this year on the new series with further casting news to be announced. The Bay’s latest series has been praised for its diversity both on and off-screen, its accurate and moving portrayal of the funeral of a young Muslim man and how young deaf newcomer, Nadeem Islam, who was initially discovered via an article written about him by Colin Hambrook (Editor) on Disability Arts Online, and was subsequently cast as Jamal in the show.

Sold in over 130 territories across the world, ITV Studios is responsible for the international distribution of The Bay and is a BritBox North America Original.

Catherine Oldfield, Executive Producer, Tall Story Pictures: