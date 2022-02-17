Oval style engagement ring is the most popular shape

Emerald cut engagement ring is the second most popular.

The world’s most Googled engagement style is an Oval-cut, new research has revealed. Analysis by creative resource Design Bundles has revealed that Oval-cut engagement rings are the most sought after, with an average of 40,000 searches around the world each month.

The oval-cut engagement has the Royal seal of approval – The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has a 12-carat, oval blue sapphire engagement ring with a halo of diamonds. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were famously engaged in 2021 with a 12.5-carat oval-cut diamond.

Design Bundles spokesperson:

“Finding the perfect engagement ring is often a challenge, however, this research highlights the most sought-after engagement ring cuts and can serve as a guide for those looking to take the next step in their relationship.”

The second most sought-after engagement ring style is Emerald cut engagement ring, which receives an average of 12,000 Google searches per month. This style is popular amongst celebrities such as J-Lo, Paris Hilton, and Demi Lovato.

Marquise cut engagement rings receive 10,000 Google searches on average per month. This style is an elongated diamond with a rounded centre and pointed edges. Marquise cut diamonds are typically less expensive than other diamonds.

Pear style engagement ring has an average global search volume of 6,300 per month. A double pear was the engagement ring of choice for Machine Gun Kelly and Megan fox. The stunning ring pairs a white diamond and green diamond into a beautiful finish.

A cushion-cut style ring has an average global search volume of 3,400, making it the fifth most popular style. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex has an estimated £100,000 cushion-cut diamond ring.

Design Bundles spokesperson:

“In recent years it has become more and more popular to have a double diamond ring. This is a single engagement ring with two different shaped diamonds. Emily Ratajkowski’s engagement ring is a pear diamond and square diamond cut ring with a gold band, while Ariana Grande’s ring is a diamond paired with a pearl. Over the past five years, searches for this style of engagement ring have soared, highlighting its growing popularity amongst celebrities and jewellery fans alike. The data, supported by Google trends, shows that Oval, followed by Emerald cut are the most sought-after styles.”

One of the most famous baguette-style engagement rings was that of Marilyn Monroe in her engagement to Joe DiMaggio. This cut is the seventh most popular and receives an average of 2,800 searches on Google per month.