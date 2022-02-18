Best on the Box Highlights

Dating No Filter takes in romance at a go-kart track and a rummage in the forest

February 18, 2022
Mike Watkins
Best on the Box choice for a windy Friday, February 18th…

Tonight in the second episode of the second series Kyle and Aziza get their motors running as they head on a fast-paced first date on the go-kart track. Will they burn rubber or crash out?

Then Hayler and Taylor go back to basics when they head out on a foraging date. Will they find more than just mushrooms and berries in the woods?

Overseeing the dates and providing play by play will be the comedy commentators Josh Widdicombe and Rosie Jones, Asim Chaudhry and Sukh Olija, Josh Jones and Jayne Adams, and podcasters The Receipts.

Dating No Filter, Sky Max, 10 pm

