Baga Chipz, Divina DeCampo and Blu Hydrangea feature in new documentary series

World of Wonder, the award-winning media company behind the Drag Race is getting its frock on…

The company behind The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Party Monster, has announced its brand-new documentary series, Frockumentary will air weekly from 15th March exclusively on WOW Presents Plus; World of Wonder’s very own streaming platform.

The four-episode series follows the lives of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK alumni Baga Chipz, Divina DeCampo and Blu Hydrangea, aka. The Frock Destroyers, as they record, release, and perform their debut album, Frock4Life – all whilst navigating the pandemic.

Baga Chipz, Divina DeCampo and Blu Hydrangea:

“Are you prepared to be Frock Destroyed…again? We all had so much fun on this project, it seems only fitting that we share the story of how it was made with our fans. A passion project that began when we were all catapulted onto the World’s main stage, we’re beyond excited that we get to share more of our story – Frock4Life!”

Formed as part of the girl band challenge in 2019’s RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, The Frock Destroyers debuted their highly addictive version of Break Up (Bye Bye), winning them not only the week’s challenge but a chart-topping position – reaching #3 on iTunes and entering the UK Top 40 at #10. The song made ‘herstory’ by becoming the first-ever Top 10 hit in the UK charts to be performed by a drag group.

Reuniting in 2020 to record their debut album, Frock4Life, the band was hit by numerous obstacles and challenges, and this tell-all series charts the ups and the downs of the band to reveal the funny and touching moments that happen when the heels come off and the make-up is washed away. Following the band as they make the album with Leland, Freddy Scott and Gabe Lopez (Composers, songwriters, and long-time collaborators on RuPaul’s Drag Race), release it worldwide and embark on their first tour, the series also offers a sneak-peak behind the World of Wonder curtain as it dives into the process of making the album during a global pandemic and following the creative journey with core staff members.

Frockumentary, is executive produced by Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey and Tom Campbell for World of Wonder, and is produced as part of WOW Docs; the documentary division launched by World of Wonder in 2020 and headed up by Jim Fraenkel. Other productions include Wojnarowicz: F**k You F*ggot F**ker, which takes a look at the life of artist and activist David Wojnarowicz at the height of the AIDS crisis; and Explant, which follows Michelle Visage as she gets her breast implants taken out after years of suffering from implant-related illness.

Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato Co-Founders of World of Wonder:

“Now more than ever we need ‘Big Frock Destroyer Energy’ to save the world. Documenting the journey of these queens is like trying to capture lightning in a bottle – the tiniest spark is all you need to make it great TV, their liveliness is infectious! This series is everything we love about documentary making – you never know what’s going to happen and you can be surprised by what you find.”

Frockumantary is the latest example of the company producing bold and original programming for its expanding WOW Presents Plus audience. Other original content includes reality competition format Painted With Raven, currently in production on series two, which is hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni and Emmy-Award winning makeup artist, Raven.