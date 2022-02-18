MasterChef to move to Birmingham

The BBC is also creating an apprentice hub in the city.

Tim Davie, BBC Director-General:

“We said we would create jobs and investment, bringing decision-making and productions to the West Midlands as part of our Across the UK plans. Moving one of our biggest programme brands shows we are making that a reality. This is great news for Birmingham and the BBC.”

The BBC and MasterChef production company, Shine TV, have agreed on a multi-series deal, which sees the production move out of London and a commitment to MasterChef titles on the BBC for six years.

As part of the BBC’s Across the UK plans, all MasterChef series will be made at the brand-new Digbeth Loc. Studios complex in the Digbeth area of Birmingham from 2024.

MasterChef has consistently been the BBC’s highest rating cookery format over the past five years and the latest series had its highest rating launch since 2017. Celebrity MasterChef is the BBC’s second-highest rating cookery show after the parent programme, while the most recent series of MasterChef: The Professionals, which moved from BBC Two to BBC One in 2020, saw a record-breaking performance.

Steven Knight, Digbeth Loc.:

“I am genuinely thrilled that MasterChef is coming to Birmingham and honoured that Shine TV has chosen to locate such an iconic production at Digbeth Loc. We will work hard to ensure that this internationally renowned TV institution instantly feels at home in our creative environment, and we look forward to welcoming many more blue chip brands into our rapidly expanding media neighbourhood.”

Birmingham will also be “home to the future of the BBC” following the launch of a new apprentice hub. The apprentice hub will be based in Birmingham and will place up to 50 apprentices in its first year with employers in the region’s creative industries. Through the plan, the BBC is aiming for 1,000 apprentices in the organisation each year by 2026. Birmingham has been earmarked as a youth hub with Radio 1’s Newsbeat and the Asian Network relocating to the city alongside BBC Three, which already has a base in Birmingham.