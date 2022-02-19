Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper support Brain Tumour Awareness Month

Brain Tumour Suppor charity ambassadors promote Brain Tumour Awareness Month in March 2022.

Brain Tumour Support is uniquely dedicated to providing support for anyone affected by any type of brain tumour, at any point from diagnosis and for as long as support is needed.

The charity’s celebrity ambassadors, comedian Joel Dommett and his wife, model Hannah Cooper:

“We want everyone to get behind Brain Tumour Support during Brain Tumour Awareness month and to help raise vital funds through the charity’s ‘Sponsor a Support Professional’ initiative.

The charity’s ambassadors all have a personal understanding of the devastating impact that a brain tumour diagnosis can have on the lives of not just the individual but family and loved ones too.

They have also all experienced the difference that finding the right support makes. That’s why this March they are heading up the charity’s campaign to spread the message ‘Support matters – Because you matter‘ and help raise vital funds through the Sponsor a Support Professional initiative. #SupportMatters #BecauseYouMatter

Joel Dommett and his wife, model Hannah Cooper:

“The services that charity Brain Tumour Support provides are needed more than ever to help patients and families deal with the complex challenges that can follow any brain tumour diagnosis. There are over 120 different types of brain tumour, and the more often quoted statistics around high grade tumours clearly show what a devastating diagnosis this is to receive. However, the lower grade tumours, despite often being called ‘benign’, can also be life limiting and life changing.”

45 people each day will find out they have a brain tumour.

The charity, Brain Tumour Support, can provide help at any stage following a diagnosis. There are over 100,000 people in the UK living with a brain tumour.

The charity provides support to patients as well as families, carers and loved ones who are dealing day to day with the impact of a brain tumour. They provide specialist, tailored services around the UK through one-to-one and group support, as well as online and telephone support and specialist counselling.

CEO of Brain Tumour Support, Tina Mitchell Skinner:

“We are very proud of the services we have provided since the charity began its work in 2003. This year we want to increase the support we currently provide and grow the number of Support Professionals we have, and to do this we need to raise £20,000 for each additional full time Support Professional. We would love all fundraisers through the month of March to help us in our “Sponsor a Support Professional” campaign, and we are especially encouraging people to get together and raise some funds with a ‘Cake and a Cuppa‘ event – details can be found on our website.”

Those considering supporting the cause can find out more here. UK Brain Tumour Awareness Month was launched in 2004 by a group of charities including Brain Tumour Support. Whilst there are known to be more than 120 different types of brain tumours, the cause of brain tumours is unknown and the numbers of people being diagnosed, and sadly dying, are increasing. This means that support services for both patients and their families are vital to meet the growing need.