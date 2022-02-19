Lady Leshurr, Nikki Lilly, Roman Kemp, Snoochie Shy and The Vivienne for Glow Up Does Red Nose Day

The Red Nose Day special one-hour episode will air on BBC Three in March…

Maya Jama will return as host and the iconic Dame Zandra Rhodes joins Val and Dominic to help oversee the make-up artistry as a guest judge. World-renowned photographer Rankin joins to shoot the celeb make-up looks.

Musician Lady Leshurr:

“This experience has been like no other and I can’t do my own makeup to save my life, so I’m looking forward to seeing how tragic my makeup skills look in front of millions!”

Each of the celebrity MUAs will be given the same treatment as the competing MUAs in the full series.

Under the watchful eye of two of the biggest names in the make-up world, Val Garland and Dominic Skinner, they will be set a real world industry assignment: creating the make-up looks for a Red Nose Day runway show, complete with superstar models, curated by Leomie Anderson, including Drag Race UK’s A’Whora, YouTuber and Content Creator Nella Rose as well as UK modelling royalty Kenza, Eva Apio and Leomie herself.

Nikki Lilly, Emmy and BAFTA Award Winning Presenter:

“I loved my time on Glow Up Does Red Nose Day. I’m such a fan of the show and makeup has always been something I’ve used to express myself and is my escapism, so it was really fun taking on the challenge, especially with it being for charity.”

Viewers tuning in to the special could also be in with the chance to win the ultimate Glow Up Experience including a make-up masterclass with Val and Dominic, a photoshoot with Rankin and tickets to the Fashion Awards 2022, whilst also being given the option to donate to Comic Relief. Entrants must be UK residents and aged 18 or over. T&Cs apply.

Money raised by Glow Up Does Red Nose Day will support vital life changing work in the UK and around the world which includes tackling homelessness, domestic abuse, poverty and mental health problems, all of which have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Radio presenter, Roman Kemp:

“My make-up skills are limited but you’ll see what I lack in experience, I make up for in enthusiasm. Glow Up was educational – I now know that apparently you can’t put lip paint on your eyes! We had a great time too, I met some lovely people and hopefully we’ll raise lots of money for Red Nose Day.”

Series Four of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star will follow the Red Nose Day special, with the full series coming to BBC Three later this Spring.