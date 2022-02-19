Radical Docs comes to Rakuten

Quintus Studios Launches ‘Radical Docs’ FAST Channel on Rakuten TV..

Quintus Studios, the international factual content distributor and channel owner has partnered with VOD platform Rakuten TV to launch a new FAST – Free Advertising Supported Television – channel.

The agreement sees the creation of a brand new hard-hitting factual channel Radical Docs, which features a mix of real world and investigative stories, exploring the tougher side of life in some of the world’s most unforgiving locations whilst also investigating shocking untold stories.

Radical Docs is life – naked and pure. Compiled from across Quintus’s content portfolio, shows on Radical Docs will explore fascinating aspects of human society. From stories on power and the world’s banking systems, food globalisation and how the meat industry controls the narrative around health issues to the world´s most brutal penal institutions, dangerous places and no go zones.

Quintus channel brands have a combined yearly reach of roughly 200 million unique visitors on YouTube alone and include Free Documentary, FD Real, FD History, FD Nature and ENDEVR.

Gerrit Kemming, Managing Director at Quintus Studios: