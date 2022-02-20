River City: It’s Nicole’s birthday

This week in Shieldinch…

Party time as it’s Nicole’s birthday and Darren plans private dining at The Two Jailbirds with Tyler as a waiter. However, his controlling behaviour quickly overshadows the celebrations, putting Nicole on edge.

When business demands pull Darren away, Nicole spends time with Tyler and is touched by his thoughtful birthday present.

Suspecting his mum has a mystery man, Stevie speaks to Sam about who it might be. Realising Bernie probably knows, they dupe her into revealing it’s Andrew Campbell-Baxter.

Meanwhile, Scarlett and Andrew meet secretly and talk about their son, Stevie. Andrew makes it clear he’s keen to meet Stevie but Scarlett remains unconvinced. Respecting her decision, Andrew suggests he leaves, making Scarlett realises how much she wants him in her life again.

When Stevie spots inconsistencies in Bernie’s story, he presses his aunt for information. Panicking, Bernie tries – but fails – to warn Scarlett that Stevie’s close to uncovering the truth.

Also this week, following devastating news about his Lydia investigation, Lenny grows increasingly paranoid someone close to him is trying to sabotage his search. It’s not long before Karen becomes Lenny’s key culprit and he sets about trying to find out who is pulling her strings, and why.

AJ warns Ash his fling with Caitlin is a bad idea. Ash decides to let Caitlin down gently but is stunned when she rejects the idea of a serious relationship with him.

River City, BBC Scotland Channel, Monday 10 pm. Repeated on BBC One Scotland, Tuesday 7 pm.