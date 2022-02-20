Pobol y Cwm: Kelly suspects Anita has a man | Rownd a Rownd: Sophie suffers

This week in Cwmderi and Glanrafon…

Garry learns what’s behind Britt’s unusual behaviour as she begins obsessively cleaning. Meanwhile, a string of strange events lead Kelly to suspect that Anita has a mystery man. Iolo’s world crumbles around him as he’s forced to face a future without Tyler. In the meantime, Britt’s behaviour threatens to come between Garry and Andrea.

Tesni’s unexpected pregnancy news floors Sion. As the news sinks in with Sion, Colin has an idea of the perfect way to honour Izzy’s memory.

Pobol y Cwm, S4C, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 pm. English and Welsh subtitles. Omnibus on Sunday with on-screen English subtitles

Philip asks Robbie to look after the shop for him while he goes out to train for the bike race – which results in Sophie suffering after an accident. Anest doesn’t welcome Mick’s visit to the Tŷ Pizza as it could drag Jason into Barry’s dodgy business.

Kay is put in her place by Iestyn – who thinks she is a terrible landlord – and receives another blow when she hears that Ken intends on leaving the village.

On return from a romantic trip to Manchester with Dani, Barry receives some bad news and he is not at all happy about it. Elen has the day to herself and is starting to re-think her attitude towards Llŷr.

Rownd a Rownd, S4C, Tuesday and Thursday 8.25 pm. English and Welsh subtitles.