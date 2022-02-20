Michael Mosley asks ‘Who Made Britain Fat?’ for Channel 4

The two part series sees Michael Mosley delves into why our politicians seem powerless to stop the spread of obesity.

30 years after the first government targets were set to tackle obesity, journalist and broadcaster Michael Mosley delves into why our politicians seem powerless to reverse – or even halt – the alarming rise in Britons living with obesity. And he investigates whether the current government’s bold new plans have a hope of succeeding, where an astonishing 689 policies have previously failed. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s a challenge that’s never been more urgent.

Michael Mosley, journalist and broadcaster:

“Ever since I discovered that I had type 2 diabetes, back in 2012, and managed to get my blood sugars back to a healthy range by losing weight, I’ve been writing about the dangers of our ever-expanding waistlines. The pandemic has, in turn, contributed to soaring rates of childhood obesity, type 2 diabetes and blood pressure, all linked to our growing love of takeaways and ultra-processed foods.”

Over two episodes Michael Mosley: Who Made Britain Fat? will get answers from political insiders at the highest level, including former Chancellor George Osborne and Cameron’s Chief of Policy Baroness Cavendish, discovering the truth about industry lobbying and political pressure. Michael reveals that no-one can put a figure on the amount spent by governments on decades of anti-obesity schemes. And he meets everyday people, as well as passionate campaigners like Jamie Oliver, who tell their own stories about what’s at stake if the government doesn’t get serious about tackling obesity.

In episode one, Michael offers the very first scrutiny of the current government’s wide-ranging new anti-obesity proposals. He reveals new findings on the effectiveness of some schemes, hears the reality from the frontline of one trumpeted new proposal, and discovers how industry is already sidestepping incoming restrictions.

In episode two Michael turns his attention to the towns and high streets of Britain where those policies are supposed to be making a difference. He asks if our beloved health service is getting it right on obesity – revealing troubling new research from frontline GPs. And questions whether our supermarkets are doing enough to use their immense power to make it easier for us to make the right choices.

